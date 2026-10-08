Kenya seeks to reclassify Kenyans held as Ukraine POWs as trafficking victims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8— Kenya is seeking to have its nationals held as prisoners of war in Ukraine designated as victims of human trafficking, in a move the government says could improve their access to international assistance as it pursues their repatriation.

The State Department for Diaspora Affairs said many of the Kenyans held in Ukraine reported being recruited into Russia’s military under false promises of employment, circumstances it said could meet the definition of trafficking under the UN Palermo Protocol.

The government said the proposed designation would also involve seeking to have their prisoner-of-war status revoked to allow them to access assistance under international standards applicable to trafficking victims.

“In the case of Kenyans held as prisoners of war, many of whom report having been recruited under false promises of employment, it is proposed that, while negotiating their repatriation, consideration be given to their designation as victims of international human trafficking,” Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign and Diaspora Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi said in a response to Parliament.

MFA said the circumstances surrounding their recruitment and conscription were consistent with trafficking in persons as defined under Article 3(a) of the Palermo Protocol, which Ukraine has ratified.

Five Kenyans are currently being held as prisoners of war in Ukraine, according to information provided by the Ukrainian Embassy in Vienna to Kenya on September 3, 2026.

They are Kibet Evans, detained since May 2025; Macharia Willi Muniu, detained since November 2025; Haron Kibet Pachenge, detained since March 2026; Joseph, detained since April 2026; and Ndarua Ndungu Francis.

The government said Kenya’s Honorary Consul in Ukraine had visited the Zakhid 1 prisoner-of-war camp and reported that the detainees were being held in humane conditions, with access to medical services and treatment in accordance with applicable rules governing prisoners of war.

Kenya is pursuing the matter through diplomatic channels, with the State Department engaging the country’s embassy in Vienna, which is accredited to Ukraine, as well as Ukrainian authorities.

President William Ruto has also personally raised the matter with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a telephone conversation, according to the government.

The Ministry said it was also making progress towards accrediting Kenya’s ambassador to Ukraine, with Kyiv having already granted agrément for the appointment.

354 Kenyans linked to Russia-Ukraine war

The government said it has records of 354 Kenyan nationals involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Of these, 77 are reported to be on the frontlines, 38 in camps, 52 at unknown locations or unclassified, while 84 are either killed or missing in action.

A further 34 are hospitalized, 62 have been repatriated, five are prisoners of war, one is in detention and another has completed their military contract.

The government said it had secured Kenya’s inclusion on Russia’s “Stop List” during a March 2026 official visit to Moscow, effectively preventing further enlistment of Kenyan nationals in Russia’s military operation.

The Kenyan Embassy in Moscow has since confirmed that no additional Kenyans have been enlisted following implementation of the measure, the Ministry said.

However, Russia has informed Kenya that requests to terminate military contracts are considered on a case-by-case basis by individual military unit commanders.

Kenya has also been told that Russia’s Defence Ministry cannot meet the cost of repatriating the remains of deceased Kenyan nationals.

The government said it continues to engage Russian authorities and affected families on burial, cremation or repatriation arrangements.

The Ministry said it had so far facilitated the repatriation of 62 Kenyans who had been involved in Russia’s military operation.

It has also provided affected families with updates, facilitated documentation and next-of-kin processes, offered psychosocial support and assisted families with arrangements for the interment or repatriation of remains.

The government said it was strengthening measures to prevent further recruitment of Kenyans through deceptive employment offers, including pre-departure orientation, verification of recruitment agencies and employment opportunities, expanded emergency assistance channels and efforts to strengthen bilateral labour agreements.

It also urged Kenyans seeking employment abroad to verify recruitment agencies and job offers through the relevant government agencies before travelling.