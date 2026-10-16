Kenya pushes research and digital technology to strengthen peace efforts in East Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 — Kenya is pushing for greater use of research, data and digital technologies in mediation to help prevent conflicts, strengthen public trust and support trade and investment across East Africa.

Principal Secretary for Science, Research and Innovation Shaukat Abdulrazak said evidence-based approaches and technological innovation were critical to making mediation more effective as the region advances towards deeper economic integration.

Speaking virtually during the first East Africa Annual Mediator Conference, held under the theme “Harnessing Research and Innovation to Strengthen Mediation, Peace and Sustainable Development in East Africa,” Abdulrazak called for a shift from reactive conflict resolution to approaches that anticipate disputes and promote lasting peace.

“We must move beyond reactive conflict resolution towards proactive, technology-enabled and research-informed approaches that build lasting peace,” he said.

Abdulrazak said mediation could play a significant role in resolving disputes while strengthening public confidence, facilitating trade and investment, and promoting social cohesion across the region.

He emphasized that effective mediation should be anchored in reliable research, data-driven decision-making and digital tools capable of improving how disputes are understood and addressed.

As East African countries deepen regional cooperation, disputes that remain unresolved can undermine trust and economic relationships, making effective mediation an important tool for sustaining collaboration and development.

The Principal Secretary said Kenya’s State Department for Science, Research and Innovation remained committed to supporting partnerships that translate research findings and innovative ideas into practical solutions for society.

“Peace is not merely the absence of conflict; it is the foundation upon which justice, development and prosperity are built,” he said.

He urged stakeholders to use dialogue and collaboration to turn disputes into opportunities for cooperation and sustainable development.

“Together, let us transform disputes into opportunities for dialogue, collaboration and sustainable development across East Africa,” Abdulrazak said.