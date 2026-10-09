Kenya Met forecasts rain in dozens of counties over next seven days

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9— Rainfall is expected across dozens of Kenyan counties over the next seven days, including parts of the Coast, North Eastern, Western, Rift Valley and Central regions, according to the Kenya Meteorological Service Authority.

In its forecast for October 9–16, the agency said rain was expected in 38 counties, with some parts of Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado, Narok and Nairobi also likely to receive rainfall.

The forecast covers counties including Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Marsabit, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale, as well as Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Siaya and Homa Bay.

Rain is also expected in Kericho, Nandi, Bomet, Nakuru, Elgeyo-Marakwet, West Pokot, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Nyeri, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Kiambu, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia and Nyandarua.

The agency cautioned that rainfall distribution could vary within counties, meaning some areas may receive rain while others remain dry. Isolated storms may also occur during the forecast period.

The outlook signals the possibility of rainfall across several regions, although the forecast does not indicate that all listed areas will receive rain uniformly or specify expected rainfall amounts.

Residents are advised to follow subsequent meteorological updates for more localised forecasts as weather conditions evolve over the seven days.