Kenya explores Chinese partnerships to boost satellite technology, space expertise



NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 — Kenya is exploring access to advanced satellite technology, space-ground communications and aerospace training through a series of engagements with Chinese companies and academic institutions.

The Kenya Space Agency (KSA), led by Director Hillary Kipkosgey, visited aerospace firms MinoSpace and Emposat Co. Ltd, as well as Beihang University, to identify opportunities to strengthen the country’s technical expertise and space infrastructure.

The engagements, focused on opportunities to expand Kenya’s access to satellite data, develop space-ground communication systems and build local capacity through training and research collaborations.

At MinoSpace, a Beijing-based commercial aerospace company specialising in satellite design and manufacturing, discussions centred on capacity building, access to satellite data and the development of capabilities across the space industry.

The company develops optical and synthetic aperture radar satellites, among other space products, and operates an assembly, integration and testing facility that the Kenyan delegation toured on Friday, October 16.

Kipkosgey held discussions with MinoSpace co-founder Huan Yiheng and other senior executives on potential areas of collaboration.

“The discussions focused on collaboration opportunities for enhancement of Kenya’s National space capability, including capacity building, access to satellite data and development of upstream and downstream capabilities, among others,” KSA said.

A day earlier, the delegation visited Emposat Co. Ltd, which provides telemetry, tracking and command services, ground stations and integrated space-ground communication solutions.

Talks with the company’s chairman and co-founder, Zhao Lei, explored possible cooperation to enhance Kenya’s national space capabilities.

The engagements come as space technologies increasingly support applications such as communications, environmental monitoring, weather observation and disaster management, creating opportunities for Kenya to expand its use of satellite-derived information.

Space research

Beyond commercial partnerships, KSA also pursued academic cooperation during a visit to Beihang University, where Kipkosgey met senior university officials led by Vice President Prof Zhao Weisheng on Thursday, October 15.

The discussions focused on human capital development, aerospace research and opportunities to strengthen collaboration between the university and the agency.

Weisheng told the delegation that nine Kenyan students were enrolled at the university in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, including aerospace engineering.

He also outlined the institution’s collaboration with Chinese aerospace companies and international partners, including Kenyan public universities, in research and human capital development.

The university has established a Centre for Space Studies accredited by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs for the Asia-Pacific region.

It also plans to establish a Sino-Africa school in Morocco to serve as its African headquarters.

Kipkosgey called for closer cooperation between Beihang University and KSA through aerospace studies centres, while expressing appreciation for scholarships awarded to Kenyan students studying in China.

He also pledged support for a proposed alumni association for African students.

Kenya-China space cooperation



The visit followed a meeting between Kipkosgey and Kenya’s Ambassador to China, Willy Bett, at the Kenyan Embassy in Beijing on October 14.

The agency briefed the ambassador on its national space development priorities and engagements with Chinese industry players, including STAR.VISION, OrienSpace Rocket Manufacturing and Oriental Marine Spaceport Company.

Discussions also covered capacity-building initiatives and cooperation with STAR.VISION in artificial intelligence-powered processing and analysis of satellite-derived data.

Bett said space technology had become a strategic domain for socioeconomic development and argued that Kenya needed to leverage its geostrategic location.

He also called for closer cooperation with China, which he described as a major player in the global space sector.