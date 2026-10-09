International Housing Solutions Kenya Breaks Ground on Muzi Enzi, a KES 1.8 Billion Rental Development in Tatu City

RUIRU, KENYA, Oct 9— International Housing Solutions (IHS) Kenya today broke ground on Muzi Enzi, a KES 1.8 billion, 406-unit green rental development in Tatu City, the 5,000-acre city on Nairobi’s doorstep. Although IHS Kenya has already delivered two affordable housing projects in Tatu City, Rendeavour’s Tatu Central, and Kibanda, Muzi Enzi is IHS Kenya’s first purpose-built rental project in Tatu City and the first apartment scheme there designed specifically for the affordable housing segment.

Muzi Enzi, an investment within the IHS Kenya Green Housing Fund, comprises 238 one-bedroom apartments of approximately 40 sqm and 168 two-bedroom apartments of approximately 60 sqm, set on a fully serviced 2.5-acre site and will be managed by IHS Kenya. Every home will receive an IFC EDGE certification on completion, which means residents will enjoy measurably lower energy and water use and, in turn, lower monthly utility bills. Construction begins immediately, with first occupation targeted for 2028.

The launch responds to Tatu City’s rapid growth. Its population is increasing by 40% annually, and more than 35,000 people now live, work, study or relax there every day. This is driving demand for quality, well-priced housing close to workplaces and amenities, particularly among employees of Tatu City-based businesses, many of whom earn mid- and mid-level roles and want convenient housing within the city.

Developed by Rendeavour, Africa’s new city builder, Tatu City is an integrated live-work-play environment where schools, workplaces, restaurants, banks, supermarkets, medical services, salons and barbershops are all within easy reach. Residents also enjoy more than 10 km of nature trails winding through century-old coffee farms, and the Tatu Wildlife Sanctuary, the world’s only urban sanctuary, opens in Q1 2027. The city is supported by 99.7% power reliability, 95% green energy, 24/7 potable water and, within a 30-minute commute of Nairobi’s CBD.

Kenya’s growing housing deficit of more than two million units reflects a significant gap between demand and formal supply, particularly for affordable housing. IHS Kenya is helping to close that gap with quality, green-certified, sustainable rental homes for the country’s growing workforce.

“Muzi Enzi brings institutional-grade, affordable rental housing to Tatu City, directly addressing the demand created by the city’s growing population,” said Kioi Wambaa, Managing Director, International Housing Solutions – Kenya. “Tatu City is already home to more than 7,000 residents, and that number is expected to triple over the next five years. We therefore anticipate sustained demand for quality, affordable housing close to where people work.”

Wambaa added that Muzi Enzi reflects IHS Kenya’s wider ambition to build an institutional rental market in Kenya that does not yet exist. “This is about bringing long-term institutional capital into Kenyan affordable housing — professionally managed, green from the ground up, and priced for the people who keep Tatu City running,” he said.

The project will create around 500 direct and 1,500 indirect jobs across construction and operations, generating demand for Kenyan contractors, suppliers and property staff, and supports the national affordable housing agenda.

Muzi Enzi is the first phase of IHS Kenya’s residential neighbourhood of close to 1,000 homes at Tatu City. The neighbouring 540-unit Muzi Stani sale development is planned to launch as early as January 2027. Together, the two projects reflect IHS Kenya’s long-term commitment to Tatu City and its confidence in the city’s growth, spanning both rental and homeownership to directly serve the diverse housing needs of an expanding community.