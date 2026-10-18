Four arrested with 38.6kg of suspected game meat in Laikipia



NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 — Four suspects have been arrested in Laikipia County after police recovered 38.6 kilogrammes of game meat in an intelligence-led operation targeting illegal wildlife-related activities.

The suspects, arrested on Saturday, were found in possession of the meat during a multi-agency operation conducted by officers from Matanya Police Station and other security agencies, the National Police Service (NPS) said.

The four were identified as coming from Weru-ine, Matanya Centre, Waguthiru and Mitero areas.

“[They] have been placed in custody pending processing and arraignment in court,”NPS said.

The arrests come amid continued efforts by security agencies to combat poaching and the illegal trade in wildlife products, which threaten wildlife conservation.

“The possession, trade and consumption of game meat are strictly prohibited under the laws of Kenya,” the NPS said, warning that poaching and dealing in wildlife trophies carry severe legal penalties.

The police urged members of the public to report suspected poaching, illegal wildlife trade and other suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the service’s toll-free emergency lines.

The NPS said cooperation between the public and law enforcement agencies was important in identifying and disrupting illegal wildlife-related activities.