Ethiopian rebel forces withdraw from Tigray regional capital

Rebel forces in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region have said they have temporarily withdrawn from the regional capital, Mekelle, as fighting with the national army moves towards the city.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been running the region, said it decised to leave because of concerns about risks to civilians.

Two Mekelle residents told the BBC that pro-government forces now control the city and TPLF fighters have abandoned it. One resident also said mobile phone services had been restored.

Fighting has erupted in recent weeks between the TPLF and allied groups and government forces in parts of the northern regions of Tigray, Afar and Amhara.

TPLF chairman Debretsion Gebremichael said that while they were leaving Mekelle for the timebeing, the conflict remained fluid and the group would “continue its work from another location”.

He described it as a deliberate strategic move, saying: “We will attack the enemy where we choose, not where he chooses for us.”

During the 2020-2022 civil war in Tigray, the TPLF made a similar move and resorted to guerrilla attacks after losing control of Mekelle to federal forces.

The latest outbreak of fighting has raised concerns among observers that the conflict could further destabilise the Horn of Africa, potentially drawing in neighbouring countries.

The US Department of State called for “restraint” and “dialogue” on all sides ahead of a diplomatic meeting about the conflict in Egypt with leaders from some of Ethiopia’s neighbours.

The presidents of Egypt, Eritrea, Somalia and Sudan – which all have strained relations with Ethiopia – met on Sunday in the Egyptian coastal city of El-Alamein.

They called for “respecting the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of states” and the resolution of disputes through “peaceful means”.

Ethiopia accuses Egypt, Eritrea and Sudan of supporting the Tigray rebels, which they deny.

Duke Burbridge, an American doctor with the Health Professionals Network for Tigray, told the BBC that the situation had been calm since the rebels pulled out, except for some outbreaks of gunfire and looting shortly after the withdrawal.

He said it “appeared some people who were released from prison or some of the criminal gangs around here [who] were well armed” were involved.

Telecommunication services, which had been cut, had now been restored, he said.

“[Yesterday] everybody was in the restaurants, in the markets, enjoying the fact that cell phones were back on, mobile banking was back on, and there was loud music deep into the night,” he told the BBC Newsday programme.

Burbridge said some relative normality was returning, although some food items, including fruits and vegetables, were not available.

Tigray residents have been trying to recover from a devastating two-year civil war that ended in 2022 when the African Union (AU) brokered a peace deal, known as the Pretoria Agreement, between the two sides.

However, in the last six months there has been a worsening of relations, with both sides accusing each other of violating the agreement.

Last month, the TPLF joined six other armed movements, including the Fano militia from Amhara, to form an alliance whose stated objective is to remove Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government from power.

The civil warwas one of the most deadly conflicts this century – the AU’s mediator estimated some 600,000 people died as the fighting drove the region to the precipice of famine.

On Friday, neighbours Ethiopia and Eritrea severed diplomatic relations with each other after Addis Ababa accused Asmara of supporting a new rebel alliance – an allegation that it denied.

Ethiopia has also accused Egypt of supporting the rebels, leading to the expulsion of an Egyptian diplomat, which Cairo responded to by ordering an Ethiopian embassy official to leave.

The United Nations has warned that the deteriorating security situation in northern Ethiopia is severely disrupting humanitarian work and has called on all sides to guarantee safe and unhindered access to people in need.

Ethiopia and Egypt have been embroiled in a longer dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam built on the River Nile, which Cairo fears could reduce its share of water from the river.

On Sunday, the four leaders meeting in Egypt affirmed respect sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of the regional states, while calling for adherence to international law over the use of Nile waters.

In a joint statement, they rejected “unilateral measures” that could harm downstream countries, in an apparent reference to tensions over Ethiopia’s dam.