DCI steps up intelligence-led push to disrupt cross-border crime networks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is stepping up its focus on intelligence sharing, inter-agency coordination and technology to combat transnational organized crime and disrupt criminal networks operating across Kenya’s borders.

Francis Ndiema, Director of the Investigation Bureau at DCI headquarters, said coordinated investigations and intelligence-led operations were critical to identifying criminal networks, tracing their activities and preventing offenders from exploiting border vulnerabilities.

Speaking on behalf of the Director of Criminal Investigations during a security panel discussion at the 2026 Mashujaa Day Thematic Week Exhibition at Eldoret National Polytechnic, Ndiema called for a whole-of-government approach to tackling increasingly complex cross-border criminal activities.

“Effective intelligence sharing, intelligence committees and coordinated operations are critical to tracing criminal networks, disrupting their activities and preventing criminals from exploiting Kenya’s borders to facilitate illicit operations,” he said.

Ndiema warned that criminal networks required a coordinated response across relevant government agencies, with technology playing an increasingly important role in investigations.

He said the strategic use of technology alongside intelligence-driven operations would help investigators keep pace with increasingly sophisticated criminal activities.

The discussions formed part of efforts to sensitize members of the public to emerging security threats and improve understanding of changing criminal trends.

The DCI said it remained committed to detecting and investigating criminal activities, dismantling organized criminal networks and bringing offenders to justice through intelligence-led investigations and collaboration with other agencies.