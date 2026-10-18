DCI recovers UK-stolen Land Rover in nationwide vehicle crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 — Detectives have recovered a Land Rover Discovery stolen in the United Kingdom during a nationwide crackdown on motor vehicle theft that involved checking more than 260,000 vehicles against INTERPOL’s database.

The grey Land Rover Discovery, was recovered from a motor vehicle yard along Nairobi’s Northern Bypass during Operation Carback II, a week-long multi-agency operation targeting local and international vehicle theft syndicates.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the vehicle was impounded after checks confirmed it had been reported stolen in the UK.

“The initiative aimed to disrupt organised motor vehicle crime networks, identify and recover stolen vehicles and vehicle parts, and strengthen cross-border law enforcement cooperation,” DCI said Saturday.

It was escorted to DCI headquarters for further processing and investigations.

The operation, which concluded on Friday, also uncovered suspected vehicle registration irregularities in Thika West and an industrial machine with an obliterated chassis number in Embakasi.

“Building on the success of a similar operation conducted in 2024, Operation Carback II delivered a nationwide enforcement sweep, with detectives physically inspecting more than 1,800 vehicles and checking over 260,000 vehicles against the INTERPOL database,” the DCI said.

The crackdown was spearheaded by the DCI through its INTERPOL National Central Bureau in Nairobi and the Operations Directorate, in collaboration with other investigative units and national law enforcement and regulatory agencies.

Kenya participated alongside other INTERPOL member countries in the coordinated international operation under Project Drive Out, conducted in collaboration with the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol).

Detectives conducted inspections across Nairobi, Eastern, Central, Nyanza, Western, Coast and Rift Valley regions, targeting motor vehicle yards, showrooms, spare-parts shops, garages, vehicle bazaars and highway checkpoints.

In Thika West Sub-County, investigators discovered a white Mercedes-Benz Kompressor, which is registered to an orange Suzuki station wagon.

The discrepancy prompted further investigations by the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer.

In Embakasi, detectives recovered a forklift which records showed belonged to a crawler.

An obliterated chassis number raised further suspicion, leading to the matter being referred to DCI Embakasi for investigation and appropriate action.

The operation brought together the National Transport and Safety Authority, Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Bureau of Standards, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Kenya Police Service and Administration Police Service.

The DCI said intelligence-led operations and information-sharing with international partners remained critical to identifying stolen vehicles and dismantling criminal networks operating across borders.

The agency pledged to continue working with national, regional and international partners to recover stolen property and bring those involved in motor vehicle theft syndicates to justice.