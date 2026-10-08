Clubs raise concerns over political interference in Man City appeal

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 8 – Some Premier League clubs were so “astonished” by comments made by Andy Burnham – appearing to downplay the verdict against Manchester City – that they are now “concerned” about political interference in the appeal process, sources have told BBC Sport.

Senior club figures say they were shocked when they heard the prime minister tell the BBC he would be “really concerned” if Manchester City’s owners decide to sell up after the club were found guilty of Premier League financial rule breaches.

They have questioned what his comments to the BBC were designed to achieve, and said it had put the Independent Football Regulator in a difficult position.

Burnham is under increasing pressure surrounding his relationship with the club’s Abu Dhabi ownership during his time as mayor of Greater Manchester.

Such is the level of scrutiny that Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has demanded that No 10 release all details of meetings between the prime minister and senior figures at the club.

Despite clarification from Downing Street that Burnham’s view is that no-one is “above the rules”, his comments have sparked unease among some senior Labour figures who fear his initial comments have had major cut-through with voters.

Senior club sources have said they found the comments “absolutely bizarre”, and that it was “at best naive and at worst quite manipulative, and that is not a good look”.

A different source said it was “clumsy”, while another said they were surprised that the prime minister had “misspoken”.

The entire process involving the charges against Manchester City is independent of the Premier League.

An independent commission held a 42-day hearing in 2024 which led to the verdict announced last month, with a sanctions hearing still to come.

A separate independent appeal board will hear City’s appeal. The club continues to deny any wrongdoing.

However, when asked about potential interference in the process off the back of Burnham’s comments, one senior club source said: “Everyone would have a degree of concern. How much would depend on how much you read into that comment.

“I think everyone is concerned. Because no-one is stupid around the table. We understand the geopolitics as well. We understand the investment they have made in our country. I don’t think anyone could doubt that or criticise that. But this is different, this is sport, this is our national game.”

Another club source, however, said the degree of scrutiny on Burnham now means they think any interference would be impossible.

This is a sensitive area for the prime minister. Manchester City’s dominance of English football has overlapped in large part both with a period of economic growth for the city of Manchester, and with Burnham’s nine years as mayor from 2017 until earlier this year.

As mayor, Burnham championed investment from the Gulf as a way of growing Manchester’s economy, a strategy which was initially pursued by the city’s leaders before Burnham became the inaugural elected mayor of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

Regardless of Burnham’s past career, there are additional sensitivities which would be true under other prime ministers too.

The UK as a whole is eager to trade with the UAE, and the country is an important diplomatic ally in the region at a time of turmoil and war.

When the guilty verdicts were announced, Richard Masters, the Premier League’s chief executive, said the club had “systematically broke Premier League rules for nearly a decade”.

Burnham’s comments came in an interview with the BBC’s political editor Chris Mason the next day.

When asked about ‘Brand Manchester’ taking a hit, the Prime Minister drew a parallel with a previous Premier League case with Everton, saying he still held the view “firmly” that they “weren’t fairly treated”.

Everton were deducted 10 points, later reduced to six on appeal, by an independent commission for breaching Premier League financial rules.

Asked if he was concerned that Manchester City’s owners would now sell the club, Burnham said: “I would be really concerned to lose them.

“They’ve been such a huge partner in the building of modern Manchester and obviously the building of Manchester City into the global force that it is.

“I do actually thank the City Football Group and the wider ownership for the money that they didn’t just put into the Etihad [Stadium] and the campus around it but also into the city,” he added.

Burnham’s comments provoked strong criticism.

The following day, a No 10 spokesperson sought to clarify the comments, saying: “As the prime minister made clear, the initial judgement is serious and there can’t be any suggestion that anyone is above the rules. He also stressed that it is an ongoing independent process. It is essential that it is allowed to run its course and the outcome respected.

“If wrongdoing is established, those responsible should face the appropriate consequences.”

However, this statement was amended following further criticism over the use of the word “if” – which was changed to “wherever”.

The Premier League is viewed by governments of different political stripes as one of the country’s major cultural exports, so ministers are eager for the row not to cause lasting damage to its brand.

Additionally, being a football fan is a core part of Burnham’s political persona.

He is an Everton season ticket holder and, prior to becoming prime minister, he spoke of hoping to continue sitting in his usual seat at Hill Dickinson Stadium – but this has not been possible because of security concerns, as was the case for Sir Keir Starmer, his Arsenal-supporting predecessor.

Last month Burnham floated the prospect of lifting the ban on football fans drinking in the stands, though it was quickly clarified that this is not in fact government policy.