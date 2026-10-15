Winnie Odinga enters Nairobi Senate race after elders endorse her as Raila’s heir

NAIROBI,Kenya Oct 15 – East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Winnie Odinga has declared her intention to contest the Nairobi Senate seat, signalling her entry into elective politics at a time when Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna is positioning himself for a possible presidential run in 2027.

Winnie made the announcement during the first anniversary memorial of her father, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, where she directly addressed Sifuna, whose presidential ambitions have gained prominence ahead of the next General Election.

Odinga setting up a potential contest with Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, who is considered a possible ODM candidate.

“I see there’s a visitor here from Nairobi. His name is Edwin Sifuna. Let it not be rumours,” she said.

She then announced her intention to contest the Nairobi Senate seat, linking her decision to vacany in the city following Sifuna’s presidential ambitions.

“As Sifuna searches for higher offices, I see there’s space, and that’s why I’ve decided that I’ll stand for the seat of Senate of Nairobi County,” she said.

Winnie also signalled her intention to bring more young people into elective politics, saying her entry into the race would be accompanied by a broader push to encourage youth participation in leadership.

“I will not go alone, I will go with young people. I will not stand alone there. I want young people to prepare to stand as governors, senators and MPs,” she said.

Jalang’o has been mentioned as a possible ODM contender for the Nairobi Senate seat, setting the stage for a potential contest should both pursue the party’s ticket.

Her announcement comes after a section of Luo elders symbolically crowned her as Raila’s political heir during a ceremony at Opoda Farm in Bondo, Siaya County, on October 3, 2026.

The endorsement was led by Rose Otumba, the women’s representative of the Siaya Luo Council of Elders, who placed a traditional hat on Winnie’s head and urged her to take over from her father.

The elders’ gesture added to calls for Winnie to assume a bigger role in ODM following Raila’s death, although her declaration of interest in the Nairobi Senate seat gives that political conversation a specific electoral direction.

Winnie’s entry also comes as questions persist over who will carry forward her father’s political legacy, with different leaders seeking to establish their positions ahead of the 2027 elections.