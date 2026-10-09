Wild Africa Series Spotlights Elephant, Dolphin and Pangolin Conservation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – A new Pan-African wildlife television series highlighting conservation efforts and the people protecting Africa’s natural heritage has premiered on Citizen TV, bringing stories from across the continent to Kenyan audiences.

Wild Africa, a 13-part weekly wildlife magazine series, debuted on Sunday, October 4, and will air every Sunday at 2pm.

The programme explores wildlife conservation initiatives across Africa, highlighting the challenges facing endangered species and the communities, researchers and organisations working to protect them.

Its opening episode features Oscar-winning Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o exploring elephant conservation in Kenya, alongside stories about sea turtle rescue efforts in Nigeria and pangolin protection in Namibia.

The series will also feature several Kenyan conservation initiatives, including the International Fund for Animal Welfare’s (IFAW) Room to Roam programme, dolphin conservation at Watamu Marine National Park and the work of former poacher-turned-safari guide Moses Kinyaika.

Elephant conservation efforts by Save the Elephants in Samburu National Reserve will also feature in the programme.

The series seeks to bring conservation work closer to audiences by documenting the people and organisations tackling threats to Africa’s wildlife and natural habitats.

Its Kenyan stories highlight efforts to protect elephants, conserve marine ecosystems and promote community involvement in wildlife protection.

The programme comes amid concerns over declining wildlife populations and the continued loss of natural habitats across the continent.

According to the producers, monitored wildlife populations in Africa have declined by 76 per cent over the past 50 years, while an estimated 3.9 million hectares of forest are lost annually.

Through its coverage, Wild Africa aims to highlight both the scale of these challenges and the progress being made by conservationists.

Wild Africa Chief Executive Officer and series producer Peter Knights said the programme was designed to showcase Africans leading efforts to protect the continent’s wildlife.

“Wild Africa showcases Africans with a passion to protect their incredible wildlife, their challenges and their successes,” Knights said.

He said the series seeks to combine entertainment with education, giving audiences an opportunity to learn about conservation efforts and the people behind them.

IFAW President and Chief Executive Officer Azzedine Downes said the programme allows viewers to experience Africa’s wildlife through the perspectives of people working directly in conservation.

The series was filmed in Cape Town by Wild Africa, with support from IFAW and the Tammy Estrada Strome Foundation.

It is expected to broadcast across Africa, expanding the reach of conservation stories from different countries and communities.

Kenyan viewers can watch Wild Africa on Citizen TV every Sunday at 2pm.

The programme is also available through Wild Africa’s social media platforms, with further information accessible on its website.

By showcasing wildlife protection initiatives across Africa, the series aims to raise awareness of conservation challenges and celebrate the people working to safeguard the continent’s biodiversity for future generations.