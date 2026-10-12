Wetang’ula in China for international legislators’ forum

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 12 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula is in Beijing, China, to attend an international forum bringing together serving and former legislators to strengthen parliamentary relations and promote global cooperation.

In a statement posted on his social media accounts, Wetang’ula said the Legislators Forum for Friendly Exchanges provides a platform for dialogue, collaboration and the advancement of global peace and development.

The gathering brings together more than 60 legislators and former legislators from five continents.

Wetang’ula said Kenya would use the forum to strengthen ties with China’s National People’s Congress and other legislatures while sharing experiences in lawmaking and governance.

The Legislators Forum for Friendly Exchanges was initiated by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries in 2023.

The forum seeks to strengthen friendly ties among parliamentarians worldwide, promote international parliamentary collaboration, foster people-to-people friendships, safeguard world peace, and advance shared development.