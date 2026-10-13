TRA to begin hotel classification exercise in October

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 — The Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA) will begin a national classification and grading exercise for hotels and other tourism establishments in Nairobi and selected counties from October 26, 2026.

In a public notice, TRA said the exercise will cover Nairobi and Kiambu counties from October 26 to December 4, 2026.

The exercise will move to Nakuru and Baringo counties from December 6 to 18, before covering the Central and Mount Kenya regions from January 11 to February 15, 2027.

The authority said the exercise will assess, classify and grade accommodation and catering establishments against East African Community quality standards.

TRA has asked managers of tourism establishments to complete and submit an online pre-qualification form before the exercise begins.

The authority said the classification exercise aims to improve service quality, strengthen Kenya’s hospitality sector and build consumer confidence through consistent standards.