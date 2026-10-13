Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi names Pauline Njoroge communications chief

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct. 13 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi movement has appointed political strategist Pauline Njoroge to head its Communications Department.

The movement highlighted Njoroge’s experience in political communication as it advances plans to reorganise its party structures and establish a Presidential Campaign Secretariat.

“Pauline brings a wealth of experience in political and strategic communication, having previously worked on presidential campaigns and with various government institutions and intergovernmental organisations,” the movement stated.

The appointment was announced following a meeting of the movement’s leadership on Monday, October 12, during which members reviewed progress on the party’s rebranding process and ongoing efforts to establish its structures.

The meeting also appointed Youth League Chairperson Fredah Onduso, Abigael Gikonyo and Charity Waweru, alias Gen-Z Baddie, to spearhead the Linda Mwananchi Digital, Media and Publicity Team.