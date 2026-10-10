Sakaja Inspects Night Drainage Clearance in Eastleigh Ahead of El Niño Rains

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has inspected overnight drainage clearance and street-cleaning operations in Eastleigh as the county intensifies preparations for anticipated heavy El Niño rains.

Sakaja conducted a late-night inspection of the ongoing works to assess sanitation conditions and ensure stormwater drainage systems remain clear and operational ahead of the expected rainfall.

The inspection follows the launch earlier this week of a five-day overnight drainage clearance operation targeting blocked drainage systems in the busy commercial neighbourhood.

The Governor was accompanied by Central Borough Manager Charles Mabonga, Nairobi Water Chair Arnold Karanja and county technical officers.

During the inspection, Sakaja walked through various streets in Eastleigh to assess the progress of the operation and oversee interventions targeting drainage bottlenecks.

Teams from the Governor’s Delivery Unit worked through the night to clear heavily clogged manholes and underground drainage channels obstructed by silt, plastic waste and accumulated debris.

The crews used specialised suction hoses and manual clearance equipment to remove the blockages and restore the flow of wastewater and stormwater.

The exercise is intended to reduce the risk of localised flooding while improving sanitation and ensuring roads and business premises remain accessible during heavy rainfall.

“Our commitment to a clean, resilient and well-maintained city requires round-the-clock dedication,” Sakaja said during the inspection.

He added that conducting drainage clearance during off-peak hours would minimise disruptions to residents and businesses while ensuring critical infrastructure was ready to handle heavy rains.

The Nairobi City County Government says it is continuing sanitation and infrastructure maintenance operations across all sub-counties, with a focus on densely populated commercial centres such as Eastleigh.

The interventions are aimed at improving public health, promoting safe movement and supporting business continuity during periods of heavy rainfall.

Residents and business owners have been urged to dispose of waste responsibly and avoid dumping rubbish into open drains and manholes, which can obstruct water flow and increase the risk of flooding.

The five-day operation forms part of the county’s broader efforts to strengthen drainage systems and improve the city’s preparedness for anticipated El Niño-related weather conditions.