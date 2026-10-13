Ruto Says Opposition Has No Plan for Kenya, Pledges Development Ahead of 2027 Polls

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – My competitors have no plan for Kenya, President William Ruto declared on the second of his 10-day development tour of the North Rift counties of Elgeyo-Marakwet and Baringo.

He pointed out that was why opposition leaders concentrated on ethnic politics, insults and hatred.

He stated that if the opposition had any agenda on how to transform the country, they would present it to the people.

Saying the 2027 General Election would not be determined by tribal arithmetic, he explained that Kenyans would make their choice depending on the development record and practical plan of leaders.

He pointed out that Kenyans will reject leaders who resort to ethnic mobilisation, hate speech and divisive politics, noting that voters will judge leaders by their vision and ability to deliver services.

Speaking during a tour of Elgeyo-Marakwet and Baringo counties on Tuesday, President Ruto noted that Kenya had moved beyond politics centred on insults and ethnic divisions.

“The 2027 General Election will be defined by what leaders have achieved and the plans they offer voters – not insults, propaganda, name-calling or tribal affiliation,” the President said.

At the same time, he said the Government has embarked on several development initiatives aimed at transforming the Kerio Valley region from a conflict-prone area to a productive region.

President Ruto singled out the construction of roads across Elgeyo-Marakwet, Baringo, Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu counties as the shot in the arm needed to attain lasting peace.

“We have allocated KSh4.5 billion to build the Kinyach-Kipsaraman road in Baringo County, which will soon be extended to Kapsowar in Elgeyo Marakwet, to ease movement of goods and services besides attaining lasting peace in the valley,” the President pointed out when he inspected the construction of the 55km Kipsaraman-Kinyach road in Baringo North Constituency.

In Elgeyo-Marakwet Count, he said, the Government is investing KSh15 billion ‎under the Affordable Housing Programme to to build 3,000 housing units, nine modern markets and hostels for 2,500 students of technical colleges and Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) centres.

“Across the country, we are constructing 300,000 housing units, 600 modern markets and hostels for 180,000 students of universities, technical colleges and KMTC, creating job opportunities for 1.1 million young people,” he explained.

Additionally, the President laid the foundation stone for the Kapyego Modern Market in Marakwet East Constituency, which will accommodate 200 traders.

“The KSh205 million project has already employed more than 100 electricians, plumbers, masons, steel fixers, carpenters, architects and other engineers,” he said.

President Ruto said Kenya’s transformation agenda is anchored on inclusive development that leaves no region behind.

“We are investing KSh18 billion to build 270km of roads in Elgeyo-Marakwet County to address longstanding transport challenges, ease movement and spur growth,” the President said.

Earlier, he commissioned the 30km Kipkundul-Kapyego-Kamelei road in Kapyego, Marakwet East Constituency, which has been built at a cost of KSh2.2 billion.

He also flagged off a Last Mile Electricity Connectivity project in Kapyego, a KSh416 million investment to connect 1,655 households to electricity in the constituency.

“In total, we are investing KSh1.6 billion to connect 8,975 residents to power across the county,” he said.

The President also inspected the renovation of Chebara Complex in Marakwet West Constituency. In this expansive education project, 16 classrooms, three laboratories, a computer lab, an administration block and dormitories are being built at Chebara Boys High School.

At Chebara Girls School, a multipurpose hall, laboratories and ablution blocks are being built.

At the same time, Chebara Youth Polytechnic is benefitting from the renovation of five workshops, classrooms and an administration block alongside construction of a multipurpose hall and hostels for 340 students.

Other works include upgrades at Chebara and Kaptomut primary schools and Chebara Africa Inland Church Chapel.

The entire project costs KSh700 million and it is 65.4 per cent complete.

In Baringo, President Ruto said, for the first time, the county has received a KSh22 billion investment to build 350km of roads.

“These roads, alongside other interventions, are strengthening security and fostering peace in the region, allowing children to attend school and residents to engage in meaningful economic activities,” he said.

The President also launched Baringo’s Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project, a KSh1 billion investment to connect 3,329 homes, including KSh162 million to connect 723 households in Baringo North Constituency.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who and other leaders accompanied the President during the visit, said the Government has restored peace and security in the Kerio Valley.

Mr Murkomen said the Government is rolling out an economic masterplan to open up the region and create opportunities for the residents.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi explained that, in four years, the Government had connected 1.5 million households to power compared to 9 million since independence.

Kakamega Governor Fernandez Barasa told former President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop undermining the leadership of President Ruto.

“Uhuru Kenyatta is still having a hangover four years after he left office. He must respect the President of Kenya, His Excellency William Samoei Ruto,” Mr Barasa said.

Also present during the day-long tour of the two counties were Governors Wesley Rotich (Elgeyo-Marakwet) and Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo), Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and MPs, among other leaders.