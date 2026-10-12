PSSF to host Pan-African pensions conference in Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 — The Public Service Superannuation Fund (PSSF) will host the second Pan-African Pensions Conference in Mombasa from November 18 to 20, bringing together pension funds, regulators, investors and policymakers from across the continent.

The conference will be held at PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort and Spa under the theme “From Reform to Reality: Building Pension Systems That Work for Africa.”

PSSF said the meeting will focus on pension governance, expanding coverage, the use of technology and artificial intelligence, and investment in long-term assets.

The fund cited OECD estimates showing that African pension funds hold about $455 billion in assets, but much of the money remains invested in traditional assets, while pension coverage is limited in many markets.

PSSF Chairman Hussein Dado said the conference would explore ways to invest pension funds responsibly while protecting members’ savings and supporting economic development.

Chief Executive Officer Jonah Aiyabei said the meeting would build on discussions from the inaugural conference in 2025, with a greater focus on implementing reforms and measuring progress.

The first conference attracted 343 delegates from 11 countries and produced resolutions on pension governance, investment diversification, digitalisation and sustainability.

PSSF expects more than 500 delegates from over 25 countries at this year’s meeting. The three-day programme will include policy discussions, investment sessions, technology and AI presentations, a masterclass and networking.