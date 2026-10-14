Poultry farmers warn against chick imports from bird flu-hit countries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – Kenyan poultry farmers have urged the government to block imports of day-old layer chicks from countries affected by avian influenza, warning that an outbreak could cause heavy losses and push up egg prices.

The farmers have questioned plans to import the chicks from high-risk countries, including South Africa, and accused the government of failing to provide clear assurances that the necessary disease-control measures are in place.

They have also raised concerns about Netherlands-based animal nutrition company De Heus, which they allege has been encouraging poultry producers to register and place orders for day-old layer chicks. The company has not responded to requests for comment on the reported arrangements.

The farmers want the Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) to confirm whether the proposed imports have the required veterinary approvals and have undergone the necessary disease-risk assessments.

Kenya’s poultry industry relies on the country’s avian influenza-free status to protect local production. Farmers warn that an outbreak could lead to the culling of birds, destroy investments and disrupt the supply of eggs and other poultry products.

Kenya Veterinary Association President Kelvin Osore has warned against importing layer chicks from countries affected by the disease, including South Africa.

Osore said imports from high-risk countries could expose local poultry farms to the virus at a time when producers are already facing high production costs and shortages of breeding stock.

An outbreak could affect farmers, hatcheries and other businesses across the poultry supply chain, while reducing the availability of eggs and other sources of protein, he warned.

The farmers are calling on the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development and the DVS to enforce border controls, explain how import permits are issued and ensure that imports comply with disease restrictions.

They are also urging the government to invest in local breeding and hatchery capacity to reduce reliance on imported chicks.

The DVS did not respond to requests for comment on the allegations or the applicable import approvals. De Heus also did not respond to an email seeking clarification.

The farmers say they want the government to assure producers that all poultry imports meet veterinary requirements and will not put the country’s poultry industry at risk.