Pesapal, Drift Consult to expand retail, hospitality software

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 19 – Payment services provider Pesapal has partnered with business advisory firm Drift Consult to roll out RACK, a platform that combines business management tools with payment processing for retailers and hospitality businesses.

Under the partnership, Drift Consult will advise businesses on implementation, while Pesapal will provide payment technology supporting mobile money and card transactions.

The RACK platform allows retailers to track sales across multiple outlets, monitor inventory and reconcile payments. For restaurants and bars, it combines order management and checkout functions.

The companies say the system is intended to help businesses reduce manual work and improve oversight of their daily operations.

“Businesses today need more than a payment solution; they need technology that gives them visibility across their operations and helps them make better decisions,” said Pesapal founder Agosta Liko.

Drift Consult co-founder Ferdinand Eloto said the platform would give businesses tools to track performance and improve efficiency.

The partnership comes as payment providers expand into software that helps merchants manage more of their operations beyond processing transactions.