Olekina urges boycott of early campaigns, warns they breed corruption

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 — Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has urged Kenyans to boycott early political rallies, accusing politicians of wasting national time and creating opportunities for corruption as political mobilization intensifies ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

Olekina’s call comes 16 months after the High Court declared political campaigns conducted outside the designated election period unconstitutional, citing violations of fundamental rights and principles underpinning Kenya’s electoral process.

“Kenyans must completely boycott these early, unconstitutional rallies because premature electioneering is a massive waste of national time and a direct breeding ground for corruption,” Olekina said.

The senator’s remarks come as leaders across the political divide, including President William Ruto, continue to traverse the country holding public meetings and mobilising support ahead of the next General Election.

In a judgment delivered on June 9, 2025, a three-judge bench of the High Court in Nakuru comprising Justices Hedwig Ong’udi, Patricia Gichohi and Heston Nyaga declared that political campaigns conducted outside the election period violate constitutional rights and principles, including equality before the law, freedom from violence, impartiality, the right to development, the rule of law and free and fair elections.

The decision followed a petition by the Legal Advice Centre, also known as Kituo Cha Sheria, which challenged the conduct of political campaigns before the officially designated election period.

The petitioners argued that prolonged electioneering gives wealthy politicians and incumbents an unfair advantage over less-resourced candidates, while fuelling political tensions and diverting attention from governance and public service delivery.

The court agreed that campaigns conducted outside the election period undermine constitutional principles and the fairness of the electoral process.

It directed the Attorney-General to take the necessary steps, within 12 months, to enact legislation governing political campaigns conducted outside the election period.

The directive placed responsibility on the government to address gaps in the legal framework governing political activities outside the official campaign period.

However, the judgment did not grant all the remedies sought by the petitioners.

The court’s order specifically required the Attorney-General to take steps towards legislation, rather than expressly ordering an immediate blanket suspension of all political rallies.

Debate over early electioneering

Olekina’s criticism adds to growing debate over the frequency of political rallies and the time leaders spend campaigning before the official election period.

The senator argues that premature electioneering diverts national attention from pressing economic and social concerns, while raising questions about the use of public resources and the responsibilities of elected leaders.

The court’s ruling similarly highlighted the risks that unregulated early campaigns pose to equal political competition, public safety, and effective governance.