National Assembly approves former Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Ali as PSC commissioner

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 8 – The National Assembly has approved the appointment of former Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Ibrahim Ali as the female non-MP commissioner of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

The approval on Wednesday completed the parliamentary process for her appointment to the powerful commission, where she will serve in one of two positions reserved for persons who are not sitting MPs.

Fatuma succeeds former commissioner Rachel Ameso, whose term has expired.

Her appointment is provided for under Article 127(2)(d) of the Constitution, which reserves two PSC positions for persons with experience in public affairs who are not Members of Parliament.

The Senate had earlier approved her nomination after considering a report by the Standing Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights, which interviewed her on September 28.

Her selection followed a competitive recruitment process that attracted 75 eligible applicants, from whom 12 candidates were shortlisted and interviewed.

Ms Fatuma emerged as the highest-scoring candidate.

Tabling the approval motion in the National Assembly, PSC Commissioner Patrick Makau said the selection process assessed the candidates’ academic and professional qualifications, parliamentary experience, leadership abilities and integrity.

“The Commission assessed her qualifications, experience, understanding of Parliament and leadership and management skills,” Makau said.

He said the candidates were also subjected to public participation and scrutiny by relevant State agencies before the final selection was made.

Makau said Ms Fatuma demonstrated the personal qualities required of a PSC commissioner, including integrity, accountability and strong communication and interpersonal skills.

The position was advertised on August 14 through the Kenya Gazette, newspapers of national circulation and Parliament’s website.

The recruitment process involved shortlisting, public participation, background verification and interviews before the Commission recommended Ms Fatuma for appointment.

Experience cited

Backing the nomination, former PSC commissioner Adan Keynan said Ms Fatuma’s experience in Parliament and public service would strengthen the Commission.

“The Commission plays an important role in the welfare of MPs and parliamentary staff,” Keynan said.

He described Ms Fatuma as an experienced parliamentarian capable of adding value to the Commission.

“Fatuma is going to add value as a member of this Commission,” he said.

Keynan noted that Ms Fatuma had served as a Member of Parliament and as a member of the East African Legislative Assembly, giving her experience at both national and regional levels.

He said the experience would help her understand the needs of Parliament and its staff.

MP Yussuf Haji also backed the nomination, describing Ms Fatuma as a person with extensive experience in public affairs.

“She has passed through many stages and has vast experience,” Haji said.

He added that her previous parliamentary experience would be an asset to the Commission.

Ms Fatuma’s appointment comes as the PSC continues to oversee the administration and institutional affairs of Parliament.

Established under Article 127 of the Constitution, the Commission is responsible for providing services and facilities to enable Parliament to discharge its mandate effectively.

It also oversees parliamentary staff, manages the institution’s resources and promotes the independence and institutional capacity of Parliament.

The National Assembly subsequently approved Ms Fatuma’s appointment, paving the way for her to assume her new role on the Commission.