MP Puts FKF on the Spot Over Disputes, Harambee Stars Dues

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct. 7 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) woes have caught the attention of the National Assembly, with Members of Parliament seeking answers from the government and football officials.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Kiminini MP Kaikai Bissau called for the formalisation of a Normalisation Committee to help end the disputes within the federation.

Bissau requested a statement from the Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture, Dan Wanyama, on the following:

The nature and cost of the governance disputes within the Football Kenya Federation and the measures being taken to resolve them.

The status of football leagues in the country, including timelines for their commencement.

The amount owed to Harambee Stars players, the nature of the outstanding payments, reasons for the delays, and timelines for settlement of the dues.

The status of work permits for Harambee Stars head coach Bennie McCarthy and his technical team, and the measures being taken to resolve the outstanding issues.

The measures being taken to ensure that the disputes do not undermine the country’s preparedness to co-host and compete in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, including the formation of a Normalisation Committee in accordance with FIFA rules to address the disputes.

“I rise to request for a statement from the Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture regarding the governance disputes within the Football Kenya Federation and outstanding payments to Harambee Stars.”

“Honourable Speaker, the Football Kenya Federation is mandated to manage, promote and develop football in Kenya. However, reported disputes relating to leadership, budgets, governance and league regulations have disrupted its operations and reportedly delayed the commencement of the 2026-2027 Premier League season.”

Following the squabbles, the MP raised concerns about Harambee Stars’ preparedness ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which Kenya is co-hosting alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

“These disputes have also raised concerns regarding the ability of FKF to shape the preparedness of the country’s national team, Harambee Stars, to compete in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON,” said the lawmaker.

He added: “Further, concerns have arisen regarding outstanding payments to Harambee Stars players and allegations that the work permits for the team head coach, Bennie McCarthy, and his technical staff are yet to be approved. The situation risks undermining players’ welfare and morale, disrupting football development and affecting the country’s preparations for the upcoming international competitions.”