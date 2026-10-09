Man charged over threatening text message to magistrate in case involving Gabriel Saka

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – A man has been charged with cyber harassment over an alleged threatening text message sent to a magistrate handling a case involving Gabriel Saka.

Francis Kamau Karanja appeared before Milimani Law Courts Magistrate Irene Thamara, where he denied the charge under Section 27(1)(a), as read with Section 27(2), of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.

According to the charge sheet, Karanja allegedly sent the message on September 28, 2026, to a mobile phone number registered in the name of Magistrate Margaret Murage, accusing her of bias in the proceedings involving Saka.

The prosecution told the court that the message contained language likely to cause apprehension or fear of violence to the judicial officer.

Opposing Karanja’s release on bond, the prosecution described the case as extraordinary because the alleged victim is a judicial officer.

The prosecution further claimed that the alleged threats had caused the magistrate to avoid using her residence and vehicle, leaving her living in fear.

It urged the court to consider the Judiciary Bail and Bond Policy Guidelines, particularly provisions on victim protection, when determining whether Karanja should be released.

However, defence lawyer Muriithi Mbaabu asked the court to grant his client reasonable and lenient bail terms.

The defence argued that Karanja had been arrested and denied police bail without being informed of the reason for his arrest.

He was taken to Kilimani Police Station on Tuesday but was not presented in court that day.

He was subsequently taken to Kibera Law Courts on Wednesday, where plea-taking was deferred after the prosecution sought to have the case transferred to Milimani.

The Kibera court directed that Karanja be presented before Milimani Court 1 for plea-taking, noting that proceeding with the matter at Kibera could expose the process to allegations of bias.

Karanja subsequently denied the charge at Milimani. The court was expected to deliver its ruling on his bail application on Friday, October 9, 2026, at 11am.