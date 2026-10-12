KFS helicopter crashes at Kericho golf club, five escape unhurt

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 12 – The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) is at the centre of investigations after a helicopter operated by the agency crashed at Kericho Golf Club in Kericho County, with all five occupants reported to have escaped without serious injuries.

The aircraft, registration number 5Y-FSK, is an Airbus Helicopters H125, also known as the AS350B3e Ecureuil.

Preliminary reports indicate that the helicopter experienced a hard landing or crash while taking off or manoeuvring near the golf club on Monday.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, with the cause yet to be established. It was not immediately known whether weather conditions, a mechanical fault or other factors contributed to the crash.

The incident was classified as an elevated-level aircraft accident, although initial reports indicated that no serious injuries had been reported among the five people on board.

Further details, including the occupants’ identities, the helicopter’s mission and the extent of the damage, were not immediately available.

The incident comes as aviation authorities are expected to establish the circumstances that led to the crash.