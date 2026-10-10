Kenya on course to hit 15 billion tree target: CS Barasa

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa says Kenya is on course to achieve its target of growing 15 billion trees by 2032, following progress in the national tree-growing campaign.

Speaking in Trans Nzoia during Mazingira Day celebrations on Saturday, Barasa said the country had already surpassed the two-billion mark and was now stepping up efforts to meet the ambitious target.

“We have surpassed our two billion and now we are moving towards achieving our 15 billion in the country,” she said.

Barasa said the government had put in place policies, legal frameworks and strategies to support the campaign, adding that the focus was now on practical action to increase tree cover and protect the environment.

“You can see we worked on the policies and the legal frameworks, we have worked on the strategies, now we are being pragmatic,” she said.

The CS called on Kenyans to continue working together to support tree growing and environmental conservation, saying Trans Nzoia would not be left behind in the country’s development plans.

The 15-billion-tree target forms part of the government’s wider efforts to increase forest cover, restore degraded land, protect water sources and strengthen Kenya’s resilience to climate change.

Barasa urged Kenyans to sustain their efforts, saying collective action would be key to achieving the country’s environmental goals.