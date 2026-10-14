Kenya media industry revenue to hit Sh775bn by 2030, PwC says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – Kenya’s entertainment and media industry is projected to grow from Sh607 billion in 2025 to Sh775 billion by 2030, driven by online video, mobile content and digital advertising, according to a new PwC report.

The Africa Entertainment and Media Outlook 2026–2030 forecasts that internet advertising revenue will nearly double from Sh40.7 billion to Sh78.4 billion over the five-year period, an annual growth rate of 14 percent.

PwC identifies Kenya as the world’s fastest-growing internet advertising market over the forecast period, citing increased consumption of online video and social media content, including on platforms such as TikTok.

“Connectivity remains the defining feature of Kenya’s E&M market, accounting for more than three-quarters of total industry revenue,” the report states.

Revenue from online streaming services is expected to more than double from Sh1.95 billion in 2025 to Sh4.03 billion by 2030, reflecting annual growth of 15.9 percent.

PwC says the cost and quality of internet access will influence how quickly consumers increase their use of streaming, gaming and other digital services.

Traditional television is also expected to grow, with revenue projected to rise from Sh43.2 billion in 2025 to Sh49.1 billion by 2030.

Connectivity will remain the largest segment of the industry, with revenue forecast to reach Sh590.2 billion by 2030, accounting for about three-quarters of the total market.

Video game revenue is projected to rise from Sh13.1 billion to Sh17.3 billion over the period, while newspaper, consumer magazine and book publishing revenue is expected to increase from Sh18.7 billion to Sh21.5 billion.

The report says media companies and local content creators will face pressure to turn growing digital audiences into sustainable revenue as they compete for advertising budgets and distribution on global platforms.

PwC also identifies artificial intelligence as a way to lower production costs, adapt content for local audiences and improve advertising targeting.

It warns that copyright protection, misinformation and privacy will require attention as the industry adopts the technology.