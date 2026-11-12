Kasuku unveils new brand identity: Dream. learn. become

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 13 – Kasuku, the heritage Kenyan stationery brand, has unveiled its refreshed brand identity and renewed positioning, ‘Dream. Learn. Become.’

The relaunch marks a new chapter for the brand as it strengthens its connection to education and reaffirms its belief in every child’s potential.

The new brand identity, unveiled at a relaunch event held at Mövenpick Hotel, Westlands, Nairobi, brought together members of the media, education stakeholders, partners and other key guests to mark the evolution of one of Kenya’s longstanding stationery brands.

“For more than 60 years, Kasuku has been part of Kenyan students’ learning journeys, supporting everyday moments of writing, creativity and expression. The refreshed positioning builds on this heritage and broadens the brand’s story beyond stationery, placing children’s dreams, learning and future potential at its heart,” said Asitha Samaraweera, CEO Twiga Stationers & Printers Ltd.

“Dream. Learn. Become. reflects the journey of a child: imagining what is possible, developing through learning, and growing into the person they aspire to be. Kasuku believes that every child deserves to dream boldly, create freely and shape a future they believe in.”

He added: “Kasuku has been part of children’s learning journeys for generations. Now, we want to keep showing up with products they trust and a belief in all they can dream, learn and become.”

While the brand’s look and visual identity have evolved, Kasuku’s commitment to quality and reliable stationery remains unchanged.

The brand, Samarweera said, will continue to serve learners, parents and teachers while exploring meaningful ways to bring its purpose to life across its products, initiatives and relationships with the education community.

“As part of this next chapter, Kasuku will soon introduce Share Your Dream, an initiative that will invite children to share their dreams and inspire one another. The initiative will be an early expression of Kasuku’s wider purpose and its belief that every child’s aspirations deserve to be heard and encouraged,” he said.