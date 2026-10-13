Kalonzo to outline opposition’s policy agenda at Chatham House

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka is set to outline the Opposition’s policy priorities ahead of the August 10, 2027 General Election during an address at Chatham House in London.

Musyoka will deliver a keynote address on Tuesday, October 13, under the theme The Opposition’s Outlook and Policy Agenda on the Road to 10 August 2027.

According to Wiper Patriotic Front spokesperson Ndegwa Njiru, the address will present the Opposition’s outlook and policy agenda as Kenya prepares for the next General Election.

“On Tuesday, October 13, 2026, Dr Musyoka will deliver a keynote address at Chatham House on “The Opposition’s Outlook and Policy Agenda on the Road to 10 August 2027.” His address will set out the Opposition’s outlook and policy priorities for Kenya as the country approaches the 2027 General Election,” the WPF Spokesman said

The engagement is part of Musyoka’s official visit to the United Kingdom, which also includes discussions on investment, trade and economic cooperation.

On arrival in London, Musyoka attended a reception at the House of Commons as chief guest at an event organised by the Westminster Africa Business Group in partnership with the Eastern Africa Association.

“The reception is held under the theme “Kenya as a Regional Financial Hub and the Future of East African Capital Markets.” It brings together key stakeholders to explore Kenya’s position as a regional financial centre, the mobilisation of African capital to finance the continent’s transformation, and opportunities to deepen trade, investment and economic cooperation between Kenya, the United Kingdom and the wider international community,” Njiru said via statement.

The event is hosted by Rt Hon Sir Gavin Williamson MP, Chair of the Westminster Africa Business Group and Conservative MP for Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge.