Israeli diplomats vote in Nairobi ahead of October 27 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 — Israeli diplomats stationed in Nairobi are casting their ballots ahead of Israel’s parliamentary elections on October 27, with Ambassador Gideon Behar saying the exercise lets citizens serving abroad participate in the country’s democratic process.

The diplomats voted at the Israeli Embassy in Nairobi on Thursday, joining eligible Israeli officials serving at diplomatic missions worldwide in an early voting exercise ahead of the national poll.

Behar said the election would determine the composition of the 120-member Knesset, Israel’s parliament, from which political parties negotiate a governing coalition and select a prime minister.

“We are very happy and very proud to be here in Nairobi to cast our votes and to be part of a democratic process in Israel,” Behar said.

He said about 7.3 million people were eligible to vote in Israel, whose population he put at approximately 10 million, adding that citizens aged 18 and above could participate regardless of their religion, gender or minority background.

According to the ambassador, 38 parties were competing in the elections, reflecting the range of political choices available to Israeli voters.

The election comes as Israel faces security challenges, regional conflicts and economic concerns; issues Behar identified among the priorities likely to shape voters’ decisions.

“The process is a democratic process, and the majority will say what they have to say, and you know my vote as an ambassador is equal to everyone else. So I’m sure that the Israeli public is well equipped, knows exactly what they want, and we will be happy with every result

“Main issues are, as always, security concerns, well-being of the citizens, economy, etc.,” he said.

Behar said the outcome would reflect the will of the electorate and that his vote carried the same weight as that of other eligible voters.

“My vote as an ambassador is equal to everyone else. So, I’m sure that the Israeli public is well equipped, knows exactly what they want, and we will be happy with every result,” the Ambassador said.

“The majority will say what they have to say.”

How Israel’s parliamentary system works

Unlike Kenya’s presidential system, in which voters directly elect the president, Israelis vote for political party lists competing for seats in the Knesset.

The 120 seats are allocated proportionally according to the votes received by qualifying parties.

After the results are declared, parties negotiate to assemble a coalition capable of forming a government.

The prime minister emerges through this parliamentary process rather than a separate nationwide presidential ballot.

The Knesset is Israel’s national legislature and is responsible for passing laws, scrutinizing government activities and representing the electorate.

Elections are ordinarily held every four years, although early elections can be called under certain circumstances.

The October 27 vote will elect members of the 26th Knesset.

Ballots to be flown to Israel for counting

Behar said diplomats stationed abroad vote ahead of the main election date, with their ballots sealed and transported to Israel for inclusion in the official tally.

He explained that the ballots cast in Nairobi would be flown to Israel through diplomatic channels and opened alongside other ballots as part of the national counting process.

“The votes will be sent by air to the Central Elections Committee, and by the time all boxes in Israel are opened, these ones will be opened as well and added to the total count,” he said.

The arrangement is limited to eligible officials serving abroad on official assignments and qualifying family members.

It does not provide a general overseas voting option for all Israeli citizens living outside the country.

The Israeli Embassy in Nairobi also serves as a regional mission covering Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, Seychelles, the United Nations Organisations in the region and the East African Community.

He described Kenya as an important partner for Israel, citing longstanding ties and cooperation in areas including agriculture, education, health, security and water management.

The ambassador said thousands of Kenyans had travelled to Israel over the years for training and that the two countries were seeking to deepen their relationship through increased cooperation and tourism.

“We see Kenya as a very important ally of Israel,” Behar said, adding that the relationship extended beyond formal diplomacy to connections between the two peoples.