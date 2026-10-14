Ida urges political allies, rivals to unite in honouring Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Ida Odinga has called on Kenyans across political divides to unite in honouring the legacy of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the country marks the first anniversary of his death.

Speaking after inspecting Migwena Cultural Grounds in Bondo, Ida said Raila’s long political career had brought him into contact with people from different political parties, religious denominations and communities.

“Baba belonged to many people, many religious denominations and many political parties. Those who knew him will remember that he was associated with nearly all the political parties that existed during his lifetime. He was in KANU, the National Development Party (NDP), FORD-Kenya and many other parties. Wherever he went, he left a mark, and the people in those parties remain part of his legacy,” she said.

Ida said members of the different political parties associated with Raila should take part in the commemorations, insisting that the anniversary should not be reduced to a partisan event.

She urged Kenyans who would be unable to attend the events to remember Raila from their respective homes and counties.

Ida said the family hoped to give the former Prime Minister a fitting memorial that would bring together people whose lives and political journeys had been shaped by his legacy.

“As Kenyans, I would like to appeal to everyone to give our visitors a true picture of what Baba stood for. Baba stood for peace. Baba stood for unity, and that is how we should remember him.

“This is not a day to remember our enemies. It is not a day to think only about our own political parties, but to recognise all the parties with which he was associated. Let us give him a fitting send-off,” she said.

Ida also recalled the challenges the family faced in fulfilling Raila’s wish to be buried within 72 hours of his death, citing the circumstances surrounding his passing in India.

She said the challenge was compounded by the fact that Raila died in a remote part of India, making it difficult for the family to determine how his wish could be fulfilled within the specified timeline.

“When Baba died, he had already told us that he wanted to be laid to rest within 72 hours. That was a very short period, an extremely short time. To make matters worse, he died in a very remote part of India. We could not understand how we would manage to fulfil his wish within those 72 hours,” she said.