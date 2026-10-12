Govt turns to podcasts to explain its agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 12 – The government is turning to podcasts to explain its policies and achievements, with the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary set to launch a new weekly show focusing on government programmes and Kenya’s international engagements.

Dubbed the Phantom Podcast, the platform will make its debut on Tuesday, October 13, with its first episodes focusing on President William Ruto’s delegation to the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

According to a press release issued on Monday, the podcast aims to give Kenyans a deeper understanding of the work of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s office and the five State Departments under it.

The maiden episodes will examine Kenya’s diplomatic priorities, bilateral meetings, strategic partnerships and the outcomes of the country’s participation in the high-level UNGA meetings.

The Press Service team says the initiative is part of efforts to modernise government communication and make official programmes more accessible to the public.

“Through the Phantom Podcast, the Press Services team seeks to elevate the communication architecture of the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, make its work more accessible to the public and create a consistent platform for explaining the Government’s agenda and progress,” the statement said.

The show will run weekly after its launch, covering government policies, development priorities, diplomatic engagements and emerging national and international issues.

The podcast will also complement the office’s existing communication channels by offering more context and analysis on matters affecting the country.

The team acknowledged the support of Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’oei, Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu, Government Spokesperson Charles Owino and Walter Mong’are, Director of Communication at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The maiden episodes will be available from Tuesday through the official digital platforms of the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.