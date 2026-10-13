Ex-president named leader of new DR Congo rebel coalition

Former Congolese President Joseph Kabila has been named the leader of a new rebel coalition seeking to oust the government.

The Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN) said it aimed to coordinate “resistance forces” to end “tyranny” in Democratic Republic of Congo and would pursue the goal “by all means, including force”.

Its unveiling on Monday is the clearest indication so far of Kabila’s direct involvement in an armed movement a year after he was sentenced to death in absentia for treason. He had previously denied having links to the M23 rebel group.

The Congolese government has not commented.

The coalition was announced at a press conference at Kabila’s residence in Goma, the largest city in eastern DR Congo, which has been under the control of the M23 since last year.

M23 leader Sultani Makenga will serve as one of Kabila’s four deputies in the new movement. The other three also come from the AFC-M23 alliance which last year seized much of mineral-rich eastern DR Congo.

The announcement of the new group comes days after Kabila delivered an address in which he said he would set out how Congolese people should act to “rescue” their country.

On Friday, Kabila accused President Félix Tshisekedi’s government of disregarding proposals he had put forward last year, including some aimed at ending the conflict in eastern DR Congo.

Kabila also accused the government of undermining constitutional rule, mismanaging the economy and failing to improve security. He further alleged arbitrary arrests of political opponents and military officers.

The government has not publicly responded to those claims.

Kabila, 55, ruled DR Congo from 2001 until January 2019, when Tshisekedi took office following a disputed election.

The former president had remained largely out of public view for several years but has become increasingly critical of his successor’s administration.

The formation of the new coalition comes at an uncertain time in a country that has been wracked by violence for decades.

More than 100 militia groups are active in eastern DR Congo amid ethnic tensions and fighting for political power and control of lucrative natural resources.

Tshisekedi’s second term ends in 2028 but in May he said that elections, which are due then, may not be held because of the conflict.

He also hinted that he may seek re-election for a third term “if the people want”.

The parliament has since passed a bill that could pave the way for a referendum that could remove the constitution’s two-term limit.

Last month, authorities clashed with protesters holding demonstrations in the capital against the proposed changes.