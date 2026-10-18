Co-op Bank disburses Sh4.39bn in water and sanitation loans

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 18 – Co-operative Bank of Kenya disbursed Sh4.39 billion in loans for water and sanitation projects between March 2023 and August 2026, exceeding its initial target of Sh3 billion under a partnership with Water.org.

The bank received the Leadership in Water Infrastructure and Finance Award at the Africa WaterCredits Forum 2026 in Nairobi on October 16, in recognition of its financing for water businesses and infrastructure.

The bank provides the financing through its Co-op A Maji product, which supports water service providers, individuals, small businesses and institutions seeking to invest in water supply and sanitation equipment.

The financing covers projects involving water tanks, solar pumps, water connections, exhausters, bowsers and smart meters.

The bank launched its three-year partnership with Water.org in 2023, targeting more than Sh3 billion in water, sanitation and hygiene financing and improved access to services for over 110,000 people.

Co-op Bank Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Gideon Muriuki said financing was necessary to expand access to reliable water and sanitation services.

“Access to reliable water and sanitation remains one of Kenya’s most pressing development priorities, and innovative financing is essential to turn infrastructure ambitions into delivered services,” Muriuki said.

The Africa WaterCredits Forum brings together financial institutions, water utilities and development partners to discuss financing for water and sanitation projects across Africa.