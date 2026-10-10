Cabinet approves Sh23.7bn payment of pending bills

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 – Cabinet has approved the payment of Sh23.74 billion in verified government pending bills of Sh50 million and below, covering 28,726 claims by suppliers and contractors.

The claims represent 98 percent of the 29,257 bills recommended for settlement after verification. Some suppliers have waited for payment since 2005.

The Pending Bills Verification Committee reviewed 115,617 claims worth Sh664.8 billion and recommended 29,257 claims valued at Sh155.34 billion for payment.

The National Treasury will oversee the payments, with priority given to micro, small and medium enterprises, particularly businesses owned by women, young people and persons with disabilities.

The government says bills exceeding Sh50 million will be paid progressively.

The move follows the earlier clearance of more than Sh80 billion in pending bills in the roads sector.