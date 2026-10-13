Wetang’ula urges China to help narrow Kenya’s trade deficit through local manufacturing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called for a shift in Kenya-China economic relations towards local manufacturing, technology transfer and expanded export opportunities as Kenya seeks to address a trade imbalance heavily tilted in China’s favour.

Wetang’ula said Kenya must leverage its longstanding partnership with China to develop domestic industries, add value to agricultural produce and create jobs rather than rely predominantly on imported goods.

Speaking at the 2026 Legislators Forum for Friendly Exchanges in China, the Speaker said stronger bilateral cooperation should translate into tangible economic benefits, particularly for young people seeking employment and businesses looking to expand production.

The scale of the challenge is reflected in the trade figures he cited.

Kenya imported goods worth approximately US$5.19 billion from China in 2025, compared with exports valued at just US$130.8 million.

The figures point to a substantial imbalance in merchandise trade, with Kenya purchasing far more from China than it sells to the Asian economy.

“We need to boost local manufacturing, add value to our agricultural products and help more Kenyan goods access the Chinese market,” Wetang’ula said.

He identified trade, investment, technology transfer and industrial development as priority areas for cooperation, arguing that stronger economic links should support domestic production and improve livelihoods.

Kenya and China have collaborated on major infrastructure projects, including the Standard Gauge Railway, Nairobi Expressway and Lamu Port. Wetang’ula cited the projects as examples of the partnership, while calling for greater emphasis on industrial growth and opportunities for Kenyan producers.

The Speaker also highlighted cooperation in agriculture, clean energy and technical skills development as areas with potential to expand economic opportunities.

He said 144 technical and vocational education and training institutions had received modern equipment through Kenya-China cooperation, while 314 trainers had undergone training.

The initiatives, he said, could help strengthen the skills base needed to support industrialisation and prepare young people for changing labour-market demands.

However, the central challenge remains turning bilateral engagement into stronger Kenyan exports, greater domestic production and sustainable employment.

Kenya has also been pursuing improved access to the Chinese market. In March 2026, the State Department for Trade said China had agreed to grant approximately 98.2 per cent of Kenyan products zero-duty market access under an Early Harvest Agreement, a development expected to support export growth.

The extent to which the arrangement will narrow the trade gap will depend on Kenya’s ability to expand production, meet market requirements and increase the volume and value of goods sold to China.

Wetang’ula said Parliament had a role in promoting policies and partnerships that deliver measurable benefits to citizens, positioning legislative diplomacy as a tool for advancing economic cooperation.

“Our goal is to turn the friendship between Kenya and China into jobs, inclusive growth and lasting prosperity,” he said.