West Pokot Projects Put Gov’t Development Commitments to the Test

NAIROBI, Kenya, Octo 14 – President William Ruto has defended his administration’s development agenda, saying Kenyans want politics centred on issues and delivery, as his third-day tour of the North Rift highlighted road construction, electricity connectivity and plans to expand water infrastructure in West Pokot County.

Addressing residents in Tapach, Pokot South Constituency, the President said political debate should focus on development commitments rather than ethnic divisions.

“Ethnic hatred, divisiveness and anger are no longer political currency in Kenya. Kenyans want agenda-based politics, and the Kenya Kwanza manifesto is the only agenda on the table,” he said.

The President said his administration was implementing commitments outlined in its manifesto, including affordable housing, universal healthcare and agricultural revitalisation.

“And the results speak for themselves,” he said.

The remarks came during a tour in which the Government highlighted several infrastructure projects in West Pokot. Their implementation and eventual benefits provide concrete measures against which the development commitments can be assessed.

In Konyao, Kacheliba Constituency, President Ruto launched the Konyao–Kiwawa–Alale road, part of a stated KSh21 billion programme to construct 200 kilometres of roads across the county.

He also announced the first KSh100 million phase of a KSh1 billion last-mile electricity connectivity programme in Kacheliba. The wider programme is intended to address longstanding gaps in electricity access in the constituency.

In Pokot South, the President flagged off a separate KSh336 million electricity connectivity project expected to connect 1,960 households to power.

The Government says its total electricity connectivity investment across West Pokot stands at KSh2.3 billion, targeting 10,000 homes.

These projects offer measurable indicators of delivery, including kilometres of road completed, the number of households connected to electricity and the time taken to implement the announced investments.

The President also inspected construction of the Kapsait–Kapsangar–Tapach–Sondany road in Pokot South, a separate project valued at KSh2.3 billion. Details on the percentage of work completed and the expected completion date were not included in the supplied information.

Water infrastructure formed another part of the Government’s agenda for the county. Addressing residents in Konyao, President Ruto said dams would be developed through the National Infrastructure Fund to provide water for domestic use, irrigation and livestock farming.

The plans were presented as part of efforts to extend development to arid and semi-arid regions. However, details on the proposed dams’ locations, costs, capacities and timelines were not provided.

The infrastructure announcements formed part of President Ruto’s wider North Rift tour, which has focused on development projects and engagement with residents.

The long-term assessment of the commitments will depend on implementation and the results delivered to communities. For residents of West Pokot, these include whether road projects are completed, electricity connections reach targeted households and the proposed water infrastructure progresses from announcement to delivery.

The President’s remarks framed the projects as evidence of an agenda-based approach to politics. Their contribution to livelihoods and public services will ultimately be assessed through verifiable progress and the benefits communities receive.