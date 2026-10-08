Watu opens Samsung-authorised phone service centre in Kisii after financing 1.5mn smartphones

KISII, Kenya, Oct 8 – Asset financing company Watu has opened a Samsung-authorised phone service centre in Kisii Town as it expands after-sales support for customers who acquired smartphones through its financing model.

The company said it has financed more than 1.5 million Samsung smartphones on loan in the Kisii sub-region, providing access to devices for customers who may not have been able to afford them through upfront payments.

Watu Kenya Country Manager Damien Gueroult said the new service centre was established to protect customers’ investments and ensure they have access to quality repairs and genuine spare parts.

“Watu tapped into the unbanked market and gave people access to phones they would not afford at once. We realised that for many Kenyans, a phone is not a luxury, it is a business tool,” Gueroult said.

He said the centre would also help customers avoid unqualified technicians who may use counterfeit parts or interfere with phone software.

“Many customers were losing their phones to quack technicians who tamper with software and use counterfeit parts. Here, they will get original Samsung spare parts and skilled technicians who will not tamper with the software,” he said.

The Samsung-authorised service centre will offer phone diagnostics, screen and battery replacement, software support and warranty services using genuine Samsung parts.

Samsung East Africa representative George Kebaso said the partnership would support digital inclusion and enable more people to participate in the digital economy.

“Through this partnership with Watu, we are not just repairing phones, we are securing livelihoods. We are driving AI and digitising the economy from the grassroots,” Kebaso said.

He said access to reliable smartphones was increasingly important for small businesses, students and workers who depend on digital platforms for their livelihoods.

Watu said the Kisii facility forms part of its wider strategy to expand beyond asset financing and provide customers with support throughout the lifecycle of their devices.

The company said the model combines affordable smartphone financing, genuine repairs and after-sales support to improve customer experience and build trust among smartphone users.