Waititu, Wife’s Sentencing Put on Hold as Court Sets Oct 22 for Directions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, his wife Sarah Wangare and their co-accused will return to court on October 22 for directions on mitigation and sentencing in the KSh588 million corruption case after the defence challenged the proceedings.

The accused appeared before Anti-Corruption Magistrate Harrison Barasa on Monday following a High Court ruling that upheld their convictions on several charges and overturned their acquittal on money-laundering charges.

The defence opposed the commencement of mitigation and sentencing, arguing that the trial court had acquitted the accused persons and that there were no convictions against them to warrant the proceedings.

However, the prosecution, led by Monda, dismissed the argument, maintaining that the High Court had allowed the State’s application in its entirety and directed the accused to appear before the magistrate’s court for mitigation.

Monda further argued that the accused should be treated in their corporate capacity rather than as individuals, warning that adopting the defence’s position would result in an improper approach to the proceedings.

After hearing the arguments, Magistrate Barasa directed that the court would issue further directions on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 9am.

The prosecution also sought an order compelling Charles Ngugi to appear before the court.

Meanwhile, the prosecution opposed a defence application seeking the release of Sarah Wangare pending the court’s directions.

Monda argued that Wangare was a convicted person and that the seriousness of the money-laundering offence, which carries a KSh25 million penalty, justified opposing her release on bail or bond before mitigation.

The defence’s application came as the court considered the next steps following the High Court’s decision on the convictions.

The proceedings stem from a ruling delivered last Wednesday by Justice Rose Ougo, who upheld convictions against Waititu, his wife and their co-accused on other charges while overturning the trial court’s acquittal on money-laundering charges.

The decision paved the way for the accused to return to the magistrate’s court for further proceedings.

The KSh588 million graft case has been one of the high-profile corruption prosecutions involving a former county governor and allegations relating to public funds.

The court is expected to issue directions on October 22, which will determine the way forward on mitigation and sentencing.