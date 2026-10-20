Utumishi Academy heroine Cecilia Wanjiku honoured posthumously for bravery in fire tragedy

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 20 – Utumishi Girls Academy student Cecilia Wanjiku has been honoured posthumously for her bravery and selflessness during the tragic domitory fire, where she attempted to rescue fellow students trapped in a burning dormitory.

Wanjiku tragically died in the school fire on the night of May 28, 2026.

The recognition by the National Heroes Council celebrates her extraordinary courage and concern for the safety of others, having chosen to help those in danger rather than flee the scene.

“Her actions are lasting example of humanity, leadership and service, demonstrating compassion and courage in the face of tragedy,” the council stated.

Although her life was cut short, Cecilia’s legacy is expected to continue inspiring future generations to put the safety and welfare of others first, particularly in times of crisis.

Cecilia had initially escaped the burning dormitory safely and without injury when the fire broke out. However, she chose to return to the building in an attempt to rescue fellow students who remained trapped inside. Tragically, she never emerged from the raging inferno.

16 students died following a dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil. At least 74 others have been admitted to hospital with injuries.