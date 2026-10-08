UoN’s Hotrods Quartet Triumphs at Open Lanes Varsity Invitational

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – The Hotrods Quartet team from the University of Nairobi emerged victorious at the Open Lanes Varsity Invitational finals, clinching the title with 30 points.

The team narrowly outscored fellow UoN team, Untamed, who finished second with 28 points, while Kenyatta University’s Endzone finished third with 22 points.

The winning Hotrods Quartet delivered a strong performance across the competition, earning 10 points per race to secure their overall victory and claim bragging rights as the inaugural Open Lanes Varsity Invitational champions.

Their win secured them the grand prize of a fully paid trip to South Africa for a race experience.

The team captain said, “Winning the Open Lanes competition still feels surreal for me and my team. We are proud of ourselves, our strategy, and our teamwork. Every race pushed us differently, and we had to rely on each other to make the right decisions as a team. This is an experience we will definitely never forget.”

The high-energy finale marked the culmination of weeks of in-campus qualifiers, with students from Kenyatta University, CUEA, JKUAT, Riara University, Strathmore University and The University of Nairobi battling it out for the coveted title and expedition.

Unlike conventional athletics competitions designed for elite athletes, the competition featured specially designed races including steeplechase and relay to accommodate ordinary students, putting their speed, endurance, and coordination to the test.

Teams had to determine how best to deploy their members, navigate the different challenges, and work together to accumulate the points needed to claim the overall title.

Speaking at the event, Navalayo Osembo, Director of Africa at On said, “The Open lanes concept was designed to open up the track and give ordinary individuals an opportunity to compete, have fun, and challenge themselves. What we have witnessed through this series has been both entertaining and exciting to see the students embrace this exciting sporting experience. The students have shown the power of teamwork and strategy. We are excited to reward the winning team with an opportunity to take that experience to South Africa.”

After a competitive series of races, the Hotrods Quartets emerged victorious, earning the chance to visit South Africa for a race experience.

From the campus qualifiers to the knockout rounds and finally the Grand Finale, Open Lanes has provided students with a platform to compete outside the traditional confines of elite athletics.

For the Hotrods Quartets, the journey now continues beyond the track, with the South Africa race experience waiting at the finish line.