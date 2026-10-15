Swiss Poll puts Bitok at 58.5% in Uasin Gishu Governor race, Bii 18.2%, Buzeki 12.3%

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 15 – Prof. Julius Kibet Bitok is leading the Uasin Gishu gubernatorial race with 58.5 per cent, according to the latest Swiss Poll International survey.

Bitok is followed by Governor Jonathan Bii Chelilim at 18.2 per cent, while Zedekiah Bundotich Buzeki has 12.3 per cent.

The survey interviewed 5,032 respondents, with a 95 per cent confidence level and a ±3 per cent margin of error.

The findings show Bitok with a substantial lead over his closest competitors, offering a snapshot of the political landscape in Uasin Gishu ahead of the 2027 General Election.