Swiss Poll electability survey puts Wanga at 67%, Orengo at 54% in Luo Nyanza

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 15 – A new survey by Swiss Poll International has placed Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga at 67% in the gubernatorial electability tracking, followed by Siaya Governor James Orengo at 54%, as political activity builds ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The October 2026 Luo Nyanza Region County Governors Electability Tracking Report covers Homa Bay, Siaya, Kisumu and Migori counties, assessing reported voter preferences among contenders seeking the gubernatorial seats.

In Kisumu, Prof. Tom Ojienda is reported to have 46%, ahead of Joshua Oron at 32%. In Migori, Mark Nyamita has 29%, narrowly ahead of Governor Ochilo Ayacko, who is at 27%.

In Homa Bay, Wanga leads Oyugi Magwanga, who is reported at 14%, while in Siaya, Orengo is ahead of William Oduol at 27%.

The report indicates that other candidates and undecided respondents account for 19% in Homa Bay and Siaya, 22% in Kisumu and 44% in Migori.

The findings provide a snapshot of the gubernatorial electability landscape across the four counties ahead of the 2027 polls. However, the information released does not specify the survey’s sample size, fieldwork dates, methodology or margin of error.