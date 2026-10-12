South Africa’s deputy police chief resigns after being charged with sexual offences

South Africa’s deputy police chief has resigned three weeks after he was charged with sexual offences.

A lawyer representing Lt Gen Shadrack Sibiya submitted his resignation letter at his disciplinary hearing on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

The charges relate to allegations that he sexually groomed a 16-year-old girl and raped an 18-year-old woman. He is also facing a charge of trafficking.

Sibiya has denied all the charges. He says he did have sex with the 18 year-old but says it was consensual.

He has been in custody since he was arrested three weeks ago after his bail application was denied.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said in a post on X that his departure from the police force was regarded as a dishonourable discharge.

The case comes as the police service is in the spotlight at a major public inquiry over allegations of corruption and collusion with criminals.

The inquiry, known as the Madlanga Commission, began in September 2025 and has heard accusations that Sibiya received a gift of 20 impalas from an alleged criminal kingpin in exchange for a police contract.

He denied the allegation.