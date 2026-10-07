Safaricom powers Safari 7s as rugby fans brace for three days of action

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Telecommunication company Safaricom through M-PESA, has committed Sh2 million to the 2026 Safari 7s as thousands of rugby fans prepare to converge at Nyayo National Stadium for three days of action from October 9-11.

The support will see Safaricom enhance connectivity across the stadium, while bringing its digital, payment and customer service propositions closer to fans and businesses during the tournament.

The company will strengthen network capacity at the venue to enable fans to share and follow the action seamlessly, while dedicated connectivity will support the live broadcast of the tournament.

“Safari 7s is an important platform for showcasing Kenya’s sporting talent and bringing fans together. Our support reflects Safaricom’s commitment to using technology, connectivity and digital services to enhance the experience for fans, athletes and organisers. We wish Shujaa and the Lionesses success as they defend their titles,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

The sponsorship builds on Safaricom’s two-year partnership with the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU), valued at more than Sh100 million, through which M-PESA supports Kenya’s national Sevens teams, Shujaa and the Kenya Lionesses.

The partnership provides player and official monthly allowances, comprehensive medical insurance, airtime allowances, and financial literacy programmes.

“We are grateful to Safaricom for its continued collaboration with KRU and its commitment to supporting the growth of rugby in Kenya. Its investment in connectivity will help fans stay connected and follow the action, while its support for women’s rugby through the M-PESA partnership continues to make a meaningful difference.

“We look forward to delivering an exciting Safari 7s and encourage fans to turn up in large numbers to support our teams,” said Harriet Okach, Chairperson, KRU.

Safaricom will also bring its digital and financial services closer to fans throughout the tournament.

Through My OneApp, fans will be able to access matchday tickets via the Tikohub MiniApp, as well as streaming bundles to follow the action.

Visitors will also be able to use M-PESA GlobalPay as a convenient payment option during the tournament.

The 28th edition of Safari 7s will feature 18 teams competing across the men’s and women’s categories, with defending champions Kenya Shujaa and Kenya Lionesses returning to defend their titles.

The men’s competition will feature Kenya Shujaa, Kenya Morans and a mix of international and invitational sides, while the women’s competition will feature Kenya Lionesses, Kenya Cubs, Shibli and teams from Uganda, Tunisia and Spain.