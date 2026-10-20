Ruto to expand internship programme by 50,000 places from January 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 20 – President William Ruto has announced plans to expand the National Internship Programme by an additional 50,000 places from January 2027, with successful applicants set to receive monthly stipends.

Speaking during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret, Ruto said the programme would target young people completing their studies at universities, technical and vocational education and training institutions, and other colleges.

The President said placements would be conducted through a transparent, digital and merit-based system, alongside incentives for private employers to provide meaningful work experience.

Ruto said the initiative was intended to address the challenge facing graduates who struggle to secure jobs without experience but cannot gain that experience without employment.

He said the expanded programme would help create a pathway from education to the workplace.

The internship expansion is among four measures announced by the President, who also proposed changes to income tax, stamp duty on land transactions and import duty on mobile phones.

The government is expected to pursue the necessary administrative and financing arrangements ahead of the planned rollout.