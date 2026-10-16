Ruto: Sh4.4bn road project to transform Kerio Valley, curb banditry

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – President William Ruto has said government investments in roads, irrigation, electricity connectivity and modern markets are transforming the previously conflict-prone Kerio Valley into an emerging economic hub.

Ruto said the projects were opening up the region to trade and investment while creating economic opportunities aimed at addressing banditry and cattle rustling.

Speaking in Sigor town, West Pokot County, after inspecting the construction of the 35-kilometre Kopasi River-Lomut-Sigor-Marich Pass road, the President said the government was committed to ensuring equitable distribution of development resources across the country.

“We are changing the face of Kerio Valley from a banditry and cattle-rustling region to an economic hub through the expansion of roads, electricity connectivity and establishment of irrigation schemes and ensure that economic opportunities are available to residents,” Ruto said.

The Sh4.4 billion road project is 60 per cent complete and is expected to improve connectivity between West Pokot, Turkana, Baringo and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties.

According to the President, the road forms part of the wider Nakuru-Marich Pass corridor, which will provide an alternative to the Nakuru-Eldoret route.

He said the project would shorten the journey to Lodwar by 70 kilometres and reduce travel time by more than two hours, easing the movement of people and goods across the region.

Ruto said improved road infrastructure would stimulate commercial activity, attract investors and strengthen links between communities that have experienced years of insecurity.

He added that government development projects were already delivering tangible economic benefits, citing a rise in land values in the region by more than tenfold.

“Our massive investments in roads, affordable housing, modern markets and electricity connectivity, among others, are already yielding tangible results, with value of the land rising more than 10-fold, a clear demonstration of the growing economic potential unlocked by these development projects,” he said.

The President said the government was expanding the Turkwel irrigation project to cover 50,000 acres of land as part of efforts to increase agricultural production and strengthen food security.

He also announced that Sh2.6 billion had been allocated to West Pokot County to connect 10,000 households to electricity under the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Programme.

The investments, he said, would help residents access new economic opportunities while supporting businesses, farming and other productive activities.

Ruto further urged parents in the Kerio Valley region to take advantage of ongoing education sector reforms by ensuring their children attend school.

He said access to education remained essential to securing better opportunities for young people and supporting long-term development in communities affected by insecurity.

During the visit, Ruto also inspected the construction of the Sh147 million Sigor Modern Market in Pokot Central Constituency.

The project is 47 per cent complete and is scheduled for completion in December 2026.

The President said the market had already created employment opportunities for more than 100 young people, with specialised fabrication works reserved for local Jua Kali artisans.

The facility is expected to provide traders with improved working spaces and support commercial activities in the area.

The President said the market was part of broader government efforts to improve local trading infrastructure and ensure communities benefit directly from public investments.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen accompanied the President during the visit.

Others present included National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin and several Members of Parliament.