Ruto mocks ‘Shakahola Hospital’, promises to fix Trans Nzoia health crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – President William Ruto has taken a swipe at the state of healthcare in Trans Nzoia, joking that patients who go to a hospital locals call Shakahola do not return, as he promised to address delays in completing health facilities in the county.

Locals in Trans Nzoia County have nicknamed the Wamalwa Kijana Teaching and Referral Hospital as “Shakahola Hospital” due to a severe healthcare crisis.

“Ati watu wanaenda huko one-way?” Ruto asked, drawing attention to complaints about the hospital’s condition during his visit to Endebess, Trans Nzoia County.

The President acknowledged that the county was facing challenges in its hospitals, admitting that the completion of a major health project had been delayed.

He blamed what he described as political disagreements and promised to resolve the issues holding back development.

“But msijali… hii kisirani tutasort out,” he told residents, assuring them that Trans Nzoia would not be left behind in the government’s development plans.

Ruto said the government had already allocated Sh240 million towards the Endebess hospital project, with another Sh100 million needed to complete the facility.

He directed his Principal Secretary to ensure the remaining work was finished by December, promising to return in January or February to officially open the hospital.

“I want that hospital completed by December,” he said.

The President also announced Sh1.2 billion for the construction of a 20-kilometre road linking Emuhaka, Matumbei, Bwara and Posta, saying the government had set aside funds for eight other roads in Trans Nzoia.

He said the county would also benefit from market construction, affordable housing and electricity projects, insisting that ongoing political disagreements would not derail development.

Ruto cited other hospital projects in the region, including a facility in Bungoma for which he said Sh8 billion had been allocated, and a hospital in Kakamega receiving Sh1 billion. He also said work was continuing on a hospital in Endebess.