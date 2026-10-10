Ruto Announces Sh850mn Upgrade for 17 Tea Factories, 50 Acres for KTDA Plant

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 – President William Ruto has announced a KSh850 million investment to modernise machinery and equipment in 17 tea factories across the country, in a move aimed at improving efficiency and increasing the value of Kenyan tea.

Ruto said the funds had been budgeted for and made available, assuring tea farmers of the Government’s commitment to improving the sector’s performance.

“The money has been budgeted for and made available,” the President said.

He also announced that the Government had allocated 50 acres of land at the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone in Mombasa to the Kenya Tea Development Authority (KTDA) for the establishment of a plant.

The President made the announcements on Friday during the final day of the three-day Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Summit at the ASK Showground in Jamhuri Park, Nairobi.

Ruto said reforms introduced across the agricultural sector had improved farmers’ livelihoods and strengthened production, citing developments in the dairy industry as evidence of the Government’s efforts.

He noted that Kenya had overtaken other African countries to become the continent’s largest milk producer, with annual output increasing from approximately 4.5 billion litres to 5.6 billion litres.

According to the President, subsidised fertiliser has helped farmers produce more fodder and silage, supporting increased milk production.

He added that dairy farmers were now earning KSh50 per litre of milk, compared to KSh35 in 2022.

“Like we reformed the sugar sector, we are doing the same in the dairy sector and getting rid of those frustrating farmers’ efforts to increase milk production,” he said.

The President described the gains in dairy production as part of broader improvements in agriculture over the past four years.

Ruto also assured fishermen in the Coast region that all 41 fish landing sites had been gazetted.

He was responding to concerns raised by farmers over the possible grabbing of some landing sites, saying the Government had taken steps to secure the facilities.

The President further announced that at least 100,000 beehives had been distributed to youth groups across the country as part of efforts to boost honey production and expand economic opportunities for young people.

The initiative is expected to support beekeeping and strengthen agricultural value chains.

World Bank Country Director for Kenya Qimiao Fan said agriculture remained central to increasing incomes, reducing poverty and achieving sustainable economic growth.

International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Country Director for Kenya Matteo Marchisio, Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki also addressed the summit.

The meeting brought together government officials, agricultural stakeholders and development partners to discuss strategies for transforming Kenya’s food systems and improving productivity across the sector.