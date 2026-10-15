Ruto accuses opposition of seeking power without responsibility

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 15 – President William Ruto has accused his political competitors of seeking power without presenting clear plans for governing the country, challenging them to demonstrate how they would deliver on their promises to Kenyans.

Addressing a roadside rally in Chekorio Trading Centre, Ruto said political leaders must be judged on the agendas and programmes they present to voters, arguing that winning an election should come with an obligation to account for commitments made to the electorate.

“Our competitors are afraid of having a plan because they are unsure of how they are going to deliver on it. Our competitors are afraid of developing an agenda and a plan because they don’t know how to deliver it.”

“They want power without responsibility. I am telling them, the people of Kenya want a plan,” Ruto said.

He maintained that his administration went into the 2022 General Election, with a manifesto outlining its priorities, including tackling poverty, addressing climate change, combating drug abuse and expanding access to housing.

Ruto said he was prepared to account for every chapter of the manifesto, adding that all leaders in his administration should be held responsible for implementing the commitments made to voters.

“Today, I say that I am ready to stand up for Kenyans. And I can account for every chapter of the manifesto upon which the people of Kenya made a decision to have a government in 2022. And that is the reason why we are holding every leader, starting with myself, to account by the people of Kenya on the agenda that we sold to the people of Kenya on the program that we sold to the people of Kenya,” he said.